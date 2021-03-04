Virginia reports first COVID-19 death of child under 10

Virginia has reported its first death of a child under 10 years old from COVID-19 complications, according to state health officials.
The Virginia Department of Health said the child, who lived in central Virginia, died from a combination of coronavirus and a chronic health condition.
“Our heartfelt condolences are extended to the family and friends of this child,” said Dr. Norman Oliver, the state’s health commissioner, in a news release. “While fewer cases of COVID-19 are reported in children compared with adults, children are not immune to the disease.”
Oliver went on to say that there have been more than 80 deaths from COVID-19 nationwide for children under 5 years old., and 180 deaths for those from 5 to 17 years old.
According to VDH’s dashboard, there have been over 24,000 reported cases of coronavirus in those aged 0 – 9 years of ages and 192 hospitalizations from that age group. The child’s death will be reflected on the state’s dashboard on Friday.
Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.