Maryland to honor COVID-19 victims with twilight ceremony Friday

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

March 3, 2021, 5:18 PM

Friday will mark the first anniversary of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Maryland, and Gov. Larry Hogan will declare the date a day of remembrance for those lost to the virus.

According to a news release, a twilight ceremony will be held at the Maryland State House on Friday night, where — in coordination with government buildings around the state — the building will be lit up in amber.

The event will be livestreamed.

“One year ago at this time, we could not have fathomed the toll that the pandemic would take on each and every one of us,” Hogan said. “On Friday, we will pause as a state to remember all those we have lost, and express our gratitude to the healthcare heroes and frontline workers whose many sacrifices have saved lives and kept us safe.”

More than 7,700 Marylanders have died since the pandemic began, and Maryland has reported more than 380,000 confirmed cases of the virus.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

