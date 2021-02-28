CORONAVIRUS NEWS: J&J’s 1-dose shot approved | U.Md. drops some restrictions | Va. first responders with COVID receive pay protections | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Virginia to ease some coronavirus restrictions Monday

WTOP Staff

February 28, 2021, 10:23 PM

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam will ease some COVID-19 restrictions in Virginia starting Monday.

Some of the restrictions that will be eased Monday include:

  • Alcohol sales will end at midnight, as opposed to the current 10 p.m. curfew;
  • The midnight to 5 a.m. curfew will be lifted;
  • Outdoor social gatherings will increase from 10 people to 25;
  • Outdoor entertainment can operate at a capacity of 30% or 1,000 people, up from 250.

Northam continues to urge all Virginians to continue wearing masks, washing hands and practicing social distancing.

