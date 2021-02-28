Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam will ease some COVID-19 restrictions in Virginia starting Monday.
Some of the restrictions that will be eased Monday include:
- Alcohol sales will end at midnight, as opposed to the current 10 p.m. curfew;
- The midnight to 5 a.m. curfew will be lifted;
- Outdoor social gatherings will increase from 10 people to 25;
- Outdoor entertainment can operate at a capacity of 30% or 1,000 people, up from 250.
Northam continues to urge all Virginians to continue wearing masks, washing hands and practicing social distancing.
Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.