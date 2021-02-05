CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US not in the clear despite slowing spread | What’s safe after vaccination? | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Va. KKK member pleads guilty to driving into crowd of protesters

The Associated Press

February 5, 2021, 9:02 AM

RICHMOND, Va. — A member of the Ku Klux Klan has pleaded guilty to charges that he drove his truck through a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Harry Rogers, 37, of Hanover County, pleaded guilty Thursday to three counts of assault. He also pleaded guilty to one count each of destruction of property and hit and run. Rogers is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday. He faces a maximum sentence of five years in jail.

Rogers drove through the crowd last summer in Henrico County. No one was seriously injured. Rogers was originally sentenced to six years in jail in August. But he appealed that conviction.

