Three hurt in shooting at Virginia restaurant

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Three people were hurt in a late-night shooting at a Virginia restaurant. Martinsville Police Chief Eddie Cassady told the Roanoke Times the incident began with an argument between two groups at El Norteno restaurant.

Police said in a news release that a Martinsville officer was on patrol just after 10:30 p.m. Friday when he heard several shots.

The officer saw several people with handguns shooting when he arrived at the restaurant.

He confronted them, but they continued shooting so the officer returned fire.

The condition of the three victims has not been released.

Because a Martinsville police officer was involved, Virginia State Police are handling the investigation.

