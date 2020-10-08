CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. council criticizes exec over virus aid | Northam details experience with virus | Latest test results in DC region
Northam announces additional federal money for Virginia schools

The Associated Press

October 8, 2020, 12:30 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is announcing he’s putting an additional $220 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds towards the state’s public schools.

Northam said in a statement Thursday the extra money would be used to help schools pay for testing supplies, personal protective equipment and technology needed for virtual learning.

Virginia schools are currently operating in a mishmash fashion. Some districts are offering in-person instruction while others are mostly virtual.

The governor said the money would be distributed to all 135 school districts at a rate of $175 per pupil. He said every district would get a minimum of $100,000.

