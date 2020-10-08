Northam announces additional federal money for Virginia schools

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is announcing he’s putting an additional $220 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds towards the state’s public schools.
Northam said in a statement Thursday the extra money would be used to help schools pay for testing supplies, personal protective equipment and technology needed for virtual learning.
Virginia schools are currently operating in a mishmash fashion. Some districts are offering in-person instruction while others are mostly virtual.
The governor said the money would be distributed to all 135 school districts at a rate of $175 per pupil. He said every district would get a minimum of $100,000.
- Sign up for WTOP alerts
- Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
- DC-area health officials to White House staff: Come get a COVID-19 test
- Bowser expects ‘more conversations’ with White House as DC offers help with virus response
- Montgomery County aims to make in-person voting coronavirus-proof
- DC extends state of emergency during pandemic through end of year
Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.