Charlottesville discusses removal of Lewis and Clark expedition statue

The Associated Press

October 1, 2020, 1:00 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia city of Charlottesville plans to seek proposals to remove a statue commemorating the Lewis and Clark expedition.

The Daily Progress reported Wednesday that the statue depicts explorers Meriwether Lewis and William Clark, as well as Shoshone Tribe interpreter Sacagawea. Concerns have been raised that the statue depicts Sacagawea in a crouching, subordinate position. Others claim she is tracking.

The Charlottesville City Council discussed the statue at a work session on Wednesday. It directed staff to create a plan for the statue’s removal after consulting with Native Americans and some of Sacagawea’s descendants.

The discussion falls in the wake of yearslong efforts to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from the city.

