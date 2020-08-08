CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Expert: Positivity rate doesn't give full picture | Last-ditch virus aid talks on Capitol Hill | Latest coronavirus test results
Recent surge in Virginia COVID-19 numbers due to ‘data backlog’

Abigail Constantino

August 8, 2020, 12:31 AM

COVID-19 data numbers for Virginia showed a significant increase Friday, but the state’s department of health said it was due to data backlog from earlier in the week.

Friday’s data indicated 2,015 new cases, which will represents information that should have been reported on Wednesday and Thursday, as well as the regular numbers for Friday.

The Virginia Department of Health said the technical issue, which it attributed to “system performance configuration,” has been corrected.

As of Friday’s reporting, Virginia has 97,882 confirmed cases and 2,317 people killed by COVID-19.

In Maryland, the statewide positivity rate for COVID-19 has fallen to under 4% for the first time, according to health officials.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

