Parking lots, restrooms at parks along GW Parkway to reopen

Matthew Delaney

May 31, 2020, 9:09 AM

REOPENING PLANS AROUND THE REGION:

Parking lots and restrooms at parks along the George Washington Parkway in Virginia will reopen on Wednesday, June 3, after being closed to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

The National Park Service announced that parking and restrooms will be reopened at the following sites:

  • Theodore Roosevelt Island
  • Gravelly Point (no parking allowed on overflow grass area)
  • Fort Hunt Park
  • Jones Point Park
  • Collingwood Picnic Area
  • Riverside Park
  • Belle Haven Park
  • Fort Marcy

Parking had already been reopened at Great Falls Park.

The park service said full operations will be phased in and services may be limited.

Allowing public access to these facilities is in line with guidance provided by the White House, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local health officials, the park service said.

“The value of access to green space for health and wellness has been evident throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” George Washington Parkway Superintendent Charles Cuvelier said in a news release.

“George Washington Memorial Parkway appreciates the collaboration among our regional partners including the City of Alexandria, Fairfax and Arlington counties, NOVA Regional Parks, Visit Fairfax and Fairfax County Park Authority in providing additional access to local green space as part of their phased reopening.

We encourage everyone to recreate responsibly and thank visitors and neighbors for their ongoing support.” Cuvelier said.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

