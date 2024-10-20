Shot fired, man pistol whipped in fight at Culpeper brewery

A man was struck with a handgun and shots were fired in a Friday night fight at a brewery in Culpeper.

This article was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

A man was struck with a handgun and shots were fired in a Friday night fight at a brewery in Culpeper.

Police were called to the Far Gohn Brewing Company in the 300 block of S. East Street at 8:49 p.m. for an injured man and arrived to find that two strangers had been in a verbal argument that escalated into a fight.

During the physical fight, one of the men was struck with a drinking glass, Culpeper town police said in a news release. The other man then “used his handgun as a blunt object” to strike the victim.

“It was around this point that the firearm was discharged a single time, but no one was injured by the gunshot,” the release said.

The gunman fled the scene and the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not release a description of the suspect or any other details.

Anyone with information or footage is asked to call Lt. Det. L. Myers at 540-829-5515 or email tips@culpeperva.gov. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips by calling Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540-727-0300 or submitting an online tip at culpeperpd.org.