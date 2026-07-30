Virginia voter guide: Parties nominate candidates for Congress, local offices ahead of 2026 midterms

The candidates who prevail in Virginia's summer primary will appear on the ballot in November’s midterm election, a contest that could shift the power of balance in Congress.

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Virginians are voting in an unusually timed August primary nominating candidates for congressional seats and local offices ahead of the high-stakes midterm election in November.

Early voting ends this weekend ahead of the Aug. 4 primary, with nominations to the U.S. Senate and House as well as county and city board positions on the ballot.

Typically, Virginia’s summer primaries take place on the third Tuesday in June, but state lawmakers voted to delay the primary, amid a Democratic push to redraw Virginia’s congressional maps in favor of their party. It’s a battle that went before voters and the U.S. Supreme Court, and ultimately ended in a loss for Democratic redistricting.

Maps for August’s primary follow the boundaries approved in 2021, not the map proposed by Democrats.

The candidates who prevail in the summer primary will appear on the ballot in November’s midterm election, a contest that could shift the power of balance in Congress. Republicans hold a majority in both chambers.

Dates at a glance

Early in-person voting : June 18 to Aug. 1

: June 18 to Aug. 1 Deadline to register or update voter registration : July 24 (Passed)

: July 24 (Passed) Deadline to request mail-in or absentee ballot : July 24 (Passed)

: July 24 (Passed) Primary Election Day: Tuesday, Aug. 4

In-person voting

Voters can cast ballots early from now through Aug. 1 at designated polling locations. Check in with your general registrar’s office to find an early voting location or ballot drop box.

Primary Election Day is Aug. 4; polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. for in-person voting.

To find out where to vote on the day of the primary election, visit the Virginia Department of Elections’ website.

Voters who are 65 or older, or those with disabilities, have the option of voting curbside.

Voters need to bring along a valid ID. If you leave it behind, you can sign an ID confirmation statement or vote with a provisional ballot.

For a provisional ballot to be counted, you have until noon on Aug. 7 to bring a copy of your ID to the local electoral board or sign a confirmation statement.

A list of acceptable forms of ID is available online.

Vote by mail

Ballots have to be postmarked by Aug. 4 and received by noon on Aug. 7 to be counted.

Outside of mailing those absentee ballots, voters can also bring them to a drop-off location. Check in with your local registrar office for information about drop boxes and their locations.

The deadline for voters to request an absentee ballot was July 24.

Who’s on the ballot

U.S. House

Congressional District 7

Prince William, Stafford, Spotsylvania and Fredericksburg

Most congressional districts in Northern Virginia are considered to lean in favor of Democrats, but District 7 could be competitive come November, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

Virginia’s 7th Congressional District includes part of Prince William County, as well as Stafford, Spotsylvania and Culpeper counties, and Fredericksburg City.

A handful of Republicans are running in the upcoming primary with hopes of challenging the incumbent Democratic Rep. Eugene Vindman in the midterms.

Three Republicans are on the ballot in District 7: Doug Ollivant, Philip Harding and Rick Smithers.

Vindman was sworn in as District 7’s representative in the U.S. House in 2025, filling an open seat vacated by now Gov. Abigail Spanberger, who had left the Capitol to run for the governor’s office.

For much of the early 2000s and 2010s, District 7 was represented by Republicans — until Spanberger unseated Republican Rep. David Brad in 2018.

Congressional District 8

Fairfax, Arlington, Alexandria, Falls Church

Three Democrats are challenging incumbent Rep. Don Beyer for his seat in Virginia’s 8th Congressional District.

Lorena Thorne Bruner, Michael Christian Duffin, Adam Dunigan and Mo Seifeldein are all slated to run against the longtime Democratic congressman in the primary.

Beyer has spent a decade in Congress after first being elected to serve District 8 in 2014. His constituents live in Arlington and parts of Fairfax County, as well as the cities of Alexandria and Falls Church.

Congressional District 10

Loudoun, Prince William, Fauquier, Fairfax, Manassas City, Manassas Park City

Republicans will nominate a candidate to face off against Democratic Rep. Suhas Subramanyam, who was sworn into the U.S House in 2025 after serving in the Virginia General Assembly.

The candidates in the Republican primary include Anthony L. Suttles, Dave T. Beckwith, and Julie Anna Perry.

Subramanyam succeeded Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton, who opted out of running for reelection in 2024 due to health issues. His district includes Fauquier and Loudoun counties, parts of Prince William and Fairfax counties as well as the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park.

There won’t be a Republican or Democratic primary in Virginia’s 11th Congressional District. Rep. James Walkinshaw won a special election last September to replace the late Gerry Connolly, who died in May after serving in the U.S. House since 2009.

Walkinshaw, a Democrat, represents parts of Fairfax County and Fairfax City.

Senate

Longtime Democratic Sen. Mark Warner is up for reelection in the fall, and a few Republicans are competing for a chance to go up against him.

Kim Farington, Bert K Mizusawa and David Earl Williams are vying for the support of Republican voters in the primary.

Warner, the vice chairman of the Senate Intel Committee, was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2008, and prior to that served as Virginia’s governor.

Local offices

Arlington County Board

Two Democrats are challenging Matthew de Ferranti’s reelection bid to the Arlington County Board.

Ferranti is running against Julie E. Farnam and James A. DeVita for the Democratic nomination to the at-large board seat.

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