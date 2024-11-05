Handful of Virginia incumbents victorious as results roll in

A handful of victors have been declared in Virginia while most races remain up in the air Tuesday night as ballots continue to be tallied.

At the top of the ticket, voters were faced with a choice between the two major parties’ nominees: Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. Virginians are also electing members of Congress and leaders for local offices.

An early look at results

Presidential

Polls have widely indicated Harris has a considerable lead in Virginia, though some Republicans have argued the state could flip. In the critical, final days of campaigning, Trump made a stop near Roanoke to rally his supporters.

With around 46% of votes counted, Trump is carrying a narrow lead in Virginia with 49.6% of the votes counted and Harris is behind with 48.7%.

U.S. Senate

Incumbent Sen. Tim Kaine is facing a challenge from a political newcomer, Republican Hung Cao. Kaine has served in the Senate since 2013. Cao scored an endorsement from Trump, but likely faces a narrow path to victory in a state that hasn’t elected a Republican senator since 2002.

As of 9 p.m., Kaine is leading with 51.1% of votes counted while Cao has 48.9%, according to the Associated Press. Roughly 46% of votes have been counted.

U.S. House

Victories

All 11 of Virginia’s seats in the lower chamber are on the ballot, including three open seats for the U.S. House. Seven of those races haven’t been called yet, including a small number that are considered competitive.

Four incumbents have secured victories.

Democrat Rep. Donald Beyer has won reelection to the U.S. House in District 8, which includes parts of Arlington and Alexandria, the Associated Press has declared.

“I love my job, and it’s the best opportunity I’ve ever had to be a change agent to try to make people’s lives better,” Beyer told WTOP shortly after winning reelection. “And I’m just really honored that I get to do it again.”

Incumbent Democratic Rep. Robert Scott secured reelection in District 3, which is located in the Hampton Roads region.

Republican Rep. Ben. Cline won reelection in District 6, which includes areas in the Shenandoah Valley, the Associated Press has declared.

In Southwest Virginia, Republican incumbent Rep. Morgan Griffith won in District 9.

Ballots still being tallied

Election forecasts have suggested one of the most competitive congressional races in the country is Virginia’s 7th District, where two Army veterans are facing off — Republican Derrick Anderson and Democrat Eugene Vindman.

With around 71% of votes counted so far, Vindman is leading with 51% of the votes counted and Anderson has 49% of the votes tallied, according to the Associated Press.

That district is grounded in Prince William County and stretches south to Fredericksburg. In the past, it has been known to flip between Democrat and Republican control.

The seat was vacated by Rep. Abigail Spanberger, one of two Democratic incumbents who are stepping down from their seats in Northern Virginia.

Rep. Jennifer Wexton is also stepping away from her duties in neighboring District 10, which includes a large swath of Loudoun County.

Roughly 83% of votes have been tallied in District 10; so far, Democratic state Sen. Suhas Subramanyam is ahead of Republican Mike Clancy, a lawyer and business executive. Subramanyam holds 53% of those votes while Clancy has 47%, according to the Associated Press.

Republicans are hoping to flip those seats in Northern Virginia to help maintain control of the U.S. House — where the GOP has a narrow majority of 220 to 212. Both District 10 and District 7 are considered to be competitive by the Virginia Public Access Project, a nonpartisan website.

Other key Virginia races and measures

Down the ballot, voters have voiced their picks for new mayors, council members and school board members. Virginians also voted to amend the state’s constitution to expand an existing property tax exemption to include the families of veterans who died in the line of duty.

The measure passed with 93% of the votes for the measure with 9.6% voting against it.

For a comprehensive list of local results in Virginia, check here.

Voter turnout by locality

According to Fairfax County’s office of elections, around 72% of the county’s registered voters cast a ballot in the election. Nearly, 30% of those voters showed up to cast a ballot Tuesday, as of 5:30 p.m.

Turnout on Election Day was similar among residents in neighboring Loudoun County, with 27% of registered voters casting a ballot Tuesday, as of 4 p.m. Total turnout there was 62%, according to the county’s election office.

In Arlington County, 45% of voters opted to vote early while 26% voted on Election Day, as of 5 p.m., according to its office of elections.

