This ‘yes’ or ‘no’ question is on every single ballot across Virginia

Voters across Virginia will see on their ballots a "yes" or "no" question that would amend the state's Constitution.

Sign up for WTOP’s Election Desk weekly newsletter to stay up-to-date through Election Day 2024 with the latest developments in this historic presidential election cycle.

Voters across Virginia will see different candidates for the U.S. House and other positions on their ballot based on where they live. But one thing every single voter across the state will see regardless of where they are located is a “yes” or “no” question that would amend the state’s Constitution.

It is related to tax relief for surviving spouses of soldiers who were killed.

“This is the constitutional amendment to correct a gap that was created under previous language,” said Democratic State Sen. Jeremy McPike.

McPike said, if approved, the amendment would essentially close a loophole, expanding a property tax exemption to all surviving spouses of soldiers who have died in the line of duty.

Currently, the state Constitution allows property tax exemptions for the primary residence of surviving spouses of veterans who were “killed in action.”

“We afford the property tax exemption for families that have members that were killed in action, but that does include those who ‘died in the line of duty,'” McPike explained.

If a service member “dies in the line of duty” — such as in a training exercise or a helicopter crash — the surviving spouse currently doesn’t receive the tax benefit because it isn’t technically classified as “killed in action.”

“When a service member dies in training, their surviving spouse does not qualify,” McPike said. “This is trying to close that gap in our Constitution to help the dozens of families that unfortunately lost their loved ones in the line of duty, but don’t qualify.”

A “yes” vote supports amending the language in the Virginia Constitution to expand the tax exemption, while a “no” vote opposes it.

In order for a constitutional amendment to be placed on Virginia’s ballot, the amendment must first pass through both the state Senate and House of Delegates in two consecutive sessions.

The amendment was passed in both chambers in February 2023 and then again in February 2024.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.