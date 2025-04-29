Inside the DC plant processing hundreds of millions of gallons of waste water

WTOP’s Matt Kaufax is back at DC Water’s Blue Plains treatment plant with a look at how the D.C. area's waste water gets recycled and put back into the Potomac River.

Do you ever think about what happens to all that water you flush down the toilet — or that goes down the sink?

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP’s Matt Kaufax is back at DC Water’s Blue Plains treatment plant with a look at how the D.C. area’s waste water actually gets recycled and put back into the Potomac River.

Each day, 320 million gallons of raw sewage comes through massive pipes into the plant. That’s enough to fill up RFK Stadium every 24 hours. The process of treating this sludge is nothing short of a modern science miracle.

Come along with Matt to learn about how Blue Plains not only creates crystal clear water, but also produces clean carbon energy from waste, making our planet a greener place.

