Virginia voter guide: What to know about voting in the historic 2024 election

A guide for Virginians on how to vote and what races are on the ballot in November as they help elect the nation's next president and shape the U.S. Congress.

In this historic election cycle, Virginians will make their pick for president and elect candidates who will help shape the future makeup of Congress.

The General Election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5. But Virginians can vote early in-person at their local registrar’s office starting Friday, Sept. 20.

Here’s what you need to know.

Dates at a glance

Deadline to apply for mail-in ballot: Friday, Oct. 25

Friday, Oct. 25 In-person early voting: Friday, Sept. 20 — Saturday, Nov. 2

Friday, Sept. 20 — Saturday, Nov. 2 Election Day: Tuesday, Nov. 5. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are bidding for Virginia with some Republican politicians arguing it could be a swing state in 2024, even as recent polls show the vice president gaining momentum with Virginians.

The presidential candidates aren’t the only ones hoping to woo Virginians in November. All 11 U.S. House seats held by Virginia are on the ballot.

A couple of those races are expected to be competitive, including two open seats vacated by Democratic incumbents in Northern Virginia.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger is stepping down from her seat in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District to run for governor in 2025 and Rep. Jennifer Wexton is exiting her seat in District 10 at the end of her term after being diagnosed with a neurological disorder in 2023.

At the local level, Virginians will be electing new mayors, council members and school board members.

Alexandria residents will choose a new mayor. Democratic Council member Alyia Gaskins is on track to succeed current Mayor Justin Wilson after winning the Democratic primary in June. Gaskins would be the first Black woman to hold the position of Alexandria’s mayor.

Voting in-person

Look up your polling place online.

The cutoff to register or update existing registration online is Tuesday, Oct. 15.

But if you miss that deadline, you can cast a provisional ballot anytime through Election Day. Votes from provisional ballots are reviewed by a local electoral board before being counted.

Virginians headed to the polls need a valid form of identification such as a driver’s license, military ID or passport.

Virginians can vote early at their local registrar’s office starting Sept. 20.

Those who are 65 years old and older or who have a disability have the option of curbside voting on Election Day.

Voting absentee

If you can’t make it to the polls in person, you can sign up to have a ballot mailed to you. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Friday, Oct. 25.

Voters no longer need to have a witness statement signed off on the absentee ballot for it to count.

Make sure absentee ballots are mailed with a postmark on or before Nov. 5. Ballots need to be received by noon on Nov. 8 to be counted.

Another option is to drop those absentee ballots off at your local registrar’s office anytime through Election Day. Mail-in ballots come with instructions that list other drop-off locations.

Virginians who are overseas can find instructions on absentee voting on the Virginia Department of Elections website for more information.

Who’s on the ballot?

U.S. Senate

Incumbent Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine, who has held a U.S. Senate seat since 2013, is being challenged by a political newcomer, Republican Hung Cao.

Cao has run for political office in the past and received Trump’s endorsement in the race. But unseating the longtime incumbent might be a long shot; Virginia hasn’t elected a Republican senator since 2002.

U.S. House

Though both open seats in Northern Virginia were previously held by Democrats, political forecasters have said District 7 and District 10 could be competitive races.

District 7

Spanberger’s old stomping grounds, U.S. House District 7, includes parts of Prince William County as well as Stafford and Spotsylvania counties.

Two Army veterans are vying to replace the governor hopeful, Republican Derrick Anderson and Democrat Eugene Vindman.

District 10

Virginia Sen. Suhas Subramanyam prevailed in a crowded primary race in June for the Democratic nomination. He’s up against Republican Mike Clancy, a tech company executive.

Both are competing for a seat previously held by Wexton, whose decision to step down for health reason comes after she was first elected to Congress in 2018.

