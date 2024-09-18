Abortion remains top issue in Virginia’s most competitive US House race

The two candidates in Virginia's closely-watched and most competitive U.S. House race met on stage Tuesday night in Manassas.

The two candidates in Virginia’s closely-watched and most competitive U.S. House race met on stage Tuesday night at Metz Middle School in Manassas, and the most spirited moments of their conversation came when discussing the hot-button issue of abortion.

“This issue has become so divisive, and it’s divided our country time and time again,” said Republican Derrick Anderson.

Anderson and Democrat Eugene Vindman are running in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District, which includes parts of Prince William, Stafford, Spotsylvania and Culpeper counties.

Anderson said, “full stop,” that he would not support a nationwide ban on abortion.

Despite that, Vindman claimed that Anderson would vote for such a bill if he ever had the opportunity to do so.

“He’s being dishonest, and frankly, he’s also been being dishonorable,” Vindman said. “He will ban abortion if the bill comes up, no matter what he says.”

“What you’re hearing from my opponent is lies,” said Anderson. “They’re going to continue to lie and fear-monger over this issue.”

When pressed several times by the moderator on whether he supports “a woman’s right to choose,” Anderson didn’t answer the question directly, saying that “each state is going to have to make determinations that best fit their states.”

Abortion is a major issue in Virginia, which remains the only state in the South that has not put new restrictions on abortion since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022.

Vindman said he would work to restore abortion rights nationwide.

Debate over gun control

On gun control, Vindman said that he supports certain limitations, including red flag laws and safe storage requirements.

Anderson focused more on mental health when the topic came up.

“We’re not going to solve this problem from taking guns out of the hands of law-abiding citizens,” Anderson said.

Vindman called it “outrageous” that schools need to teach kids how to respond in the event of a shooter on campus.

“That is unacceptable to have our kids learning how to survive instead of reading, math and science,” said Vindman. “That is the reality that we find ourselves in, and I say this as a responsible gun owner.”

The two candidates, both Army veterans, are running to replace Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger, who is stepping away from the seat to run for Virginia governor next year.

The Northern Virginia race is being watched nationally, as Republicans hope to flip the seat. The nonpartisan “Cook Political Report” says the district leans Democratic.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the location of the candidate’s forum.

