‘He’s gonna make a little bit of Late Night history’: Stephen Colbert’s final 2 weeks of shows

In the final weeks of his TV show, host Stephen Colbert sent out an invitation that his rival hosts could not resist.

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WTOP's Sandy Kozel talks to TV Guide's Matt Roush about Colbert's last shows.

For the final weeks of his show, host Stephen Colbert sent out an invitation that his rival hosts could not resist.

“He’s gonna make a little bit of Late Night history on Monday night,” said TV Guide’s Matt Roush.

All of his friendly rivals, the other late night hosts, including Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, John Oliver, will be on “The Late Show” in a show of solidarity.

“They were all part of the ‘Strike Force 5’ podcast that they formed during COVID when the shows were shut down, and they all got together bonding on this podcast and raising money for their crews who were out of work,” Roush said.

This time, though, it’s because CBS is ending the show after the May 21 episode, blaming financial reasons after 33 years.

“I’m still in denial that he’s in the last two weeks of that show … there’s no good reason, although they say its financial,” Roush said.

Look for Broadway performers to also join in the farewell in the show’s remaining days.

A previous host of the late night circuit is also scheduled this week.

“David Letterman is going to drop by the theater where he reigned by something like 23 seasons. And so, that will be another moment of history when Letterman comes back to what we used to call the ‘Letterman Theater,'” Roush said.

Before that, it was the Ed Sullivan Theater, where the Beatles and so many others entertained viewers on Sunday nights.

And what happens to that Broadway theater after Colbert departs?

“I don’t know. It’s such a historic venue. I can’t imagine they won’t use it for something,” Roush said.

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