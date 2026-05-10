Martin’s Tavern in Georgetown featured on ‘Saturday Night Live’

If you caught the latest "Saturday Night Live" episode on NBC, you may have seen a familiar D.C. restaurant featured as the show began.

If you caught the latest “Saturday Night Live” episode on NBC, you may have seen a familiar D.C. restaurant featured as the show began.

The show’s cold open from New York was set in what was identified in the sketch as Martin’s Tavern in Georgetown.

The sketch made light of allegations of excessive drinking involving three Washington figures:

FBI Director Kash Patel, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. All three men have publicly denied the claims referenced.

Patel was played by actor and comedian Aziz Ansari, Hegseth was played by ‘Weekend Update’ co-anchored Colin Jost, and Kavanaugh was played by actor Matt Damon, who hosted the episode.

In a social media post, “Saturday Night Live” called the sketch “A Secretary of War, a Supreme Court Justice, and an FBI Director walk into a bar.”

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