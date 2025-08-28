Couldn’t get away this summer? There are some good fall travel deals

If you're looking to get away this fall, there are some great airfares available. September stands out as the best value window for travel.

In it’s fall travel guide, Going.com said September offers nearly 19% savings on domestic flights and 8% savings internationally compared to November.

For example, travelers can take an under $600 round trip to Tokyo from Los Angeles, said Katy Nastro with travel deal website Going.com.

“That’s definite great savings, so if you have ever had that on your bucket list, this fall might be a great time period to consider it,” Nastro said.

She said Zip Air has some of the best deals and it’s a subsidiary in the Japan Airlines family. If you want to go to Hawaii, Nastro said September is a great month to go because there are fewer tourists.

“You can head out to Kona for $441 round trip, which is roughly just under 50% off,” Nastro said.

There are also great deals on a domestic trip out West. Nastro said destinations such as Jackson Hole, Wyoming, are beautiful in the fall.

“You can head there for $229 round trip,” Nastro said.

She said that’s more than 50% off average prices. Some tips for getting the best deal include using flight alerts that help you track specific routes and notify you of price drops, according to the website.

Also avoid peak departure days — Tuesday and Wednesday remain the cheapest to fly and Sundays continue to be the priciest.

And finally, price compare domestic one-way trips, to see if you can score a better deal.

