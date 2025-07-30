Southwest adds BWI Marshall nonstops to St. Thomas 

Southwest Airlines is adding nonstop flights from BWI Marshall Airport to St. Thomas starting Feb. 7.

It will be only the second nonstop service to the popular U.S. Virgin Islands destination from the D.C. region. United Airlines currently flies nonstop to St. Thomas from Dulles International Airport year round. The Southwest flights from BWI Marshall will also be year round.

The BWI Marshall flight to St. Thomas departs at 8:10 a.m. for the four-hour flight. The nonstop is available Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, according to Southwest’s booking site.

Several airlines offer connecting flights from the D.C.-area’s three airports to St. Thomas.

Southwest will also add nonstops to St. Thomas from Orlando this winter.

As a U.S. territory, the Virgin Islands, along with Puerto Rico, are the only Caribbean destinations that do not require a passport for U.S. travelers. U.S. Virgin Islands tourism got a boost during the pandemic, as one of the first Caribbean destinations to reopen to visitors, and from its “no passport required” marketing.

U.S. airlines currently offer nonstops to St. Thomas from 15 major U.S. airports.

