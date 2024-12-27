DC travelers stranded as Amtrak train pulls out without passengers

Dozens of Amtrak passengers were left stranded at D.C.'s Union Station after a train left for its next destination before all passengers were able to board on Thursday night.

The passengers were waiting to board the Northeast Regional 66 train traveling from Roanoke, Virginia, to New York’s Penn Station. It was scheduled to board at 10 p.m. and depart at 10:15 p.m.

As the passengers were waiting to be let out onto the platform to be picked up, they were informed by an Amtrak employee that the train already departed for its next destination. It’s unclear whether the train ever stopped at the platform.

In a video sent to WTOP by someone claiming to be booked on that train, the Amtrak employee explained what happened: “(The train operator) left possibly thinking there was no one getting on,” said the unidentified woman, who was purported to be the station manager.

Everyone who missed the train was given free accommodations on the next train out of Union Station on Friday morning.

Amtrak apologized for what it calls a “miscommunication” and said it would reimburse for hotels, food and for the price of the ticket for the trip.

Here’s the official Amtrak statement from a spokesperson:

“On Dec. 26, Amtrak train 66 traveling from Roanoke, Va., to New York departed Washington Union Station before all passengers were able to board. Amtrak sincerely apologies for the miscommunication that resulted in customers missing their train. We provided customers service on the next train, food and beverages, hotel accommodations and full refunds.”

