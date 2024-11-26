Parking at the airport over Thanksgiving? What to know before you leave home

Taking mass transit to the airport for Thanksgiving travel would save you money, but the reality is many families are choosing to drive and park at D.C.-area airports.

Before leaving your home, you can get a real-time online look at parking rates and how many parking spots are currently available at all three D.C.-area airports — Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Washington Dulles International Airport and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

Early Tuesday morning, about 80% of long-term economy parking spots were already filled at Dulles and Reagan, while the long term lots at BWI Marshall were half-full.

Travelers can reserve parking online at Reagan National and Dulles, but it has to be done more than 12 hours before arriving at the airport. Customers are prompted to enter the date and time they plan to get to the airport, when they expect to leave the parking lot, plus credit card payment information.

After the transaction, the customer will receive a QR code, which will serve as a reservation. According to the Washington Metropolitan Airports Authority, in the event the desired garage or parking lot is filled, reservations will still be honored.

A few things to remember, once you park at the airport: Make sure to remove all valuables from the car and don’t leave your itinerary inside the vehicle, because it would reveal how long you plan to be away.

Last week, The Dallas Morning News reported police at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport have been investigating a large organized crime group for since February 2023. Police said the group has stolen more than 50 vehicles — nearly $5 million worth of automobiles — from that airport.

The paper reported an “affidavit said as many as 14 suspects have been identified as members of the group, which police said is based out of Houston and has also stolen cars from airports in New Mexico, Nevada and Utah.”

