Still time to book surprisingly low-fare international travel spots this spring

With spring break just around the corner, travelers who didn’t have time to book months in advance can still find deals.

“People are really looking for a deal,” said Katy Nastro, a travel expert and spokesperson with the Going travel app. “There are always these destinations that people dream of exploring

and they have this idea that it’s not going to be in their budget.”

There are some surprisingly affordable international destinations waiting to be booked, she said.

Travelers who can adjust their destinations and departure days will have the most luck.

Nastro said globe-trotters should try to get the most out of their travels by booking a two-in-one getaway — stitching two destinations together.

“For example, you can get over to Europe (through) Iceland,” she said. Stop in Reykjavik and explore for a few days, and then hop over somewhere else a low-cost carrier flies.

Some tickets from BWI Marshall Airport boast prices from under $400 to a little more than $500 round trip in April and May. Off-peak travel times are causing fares to dip.

Nastro said travelers can snatch up less expensive tickets to Europe between April and May, and then again from late September to early October.

“So many people want to explore Europe in the summer. Oftentimes, they’re finding prices in the $800-$900 range,” she told WTOP. “We’ve heard of people paying well into the low thousands for round-trip tickets in peak July.”

“If you can, be a little more flexible,” she said.

Nastro also said travelers must consider the airport of arrival when booking flights. As in the U.S., some European airports are less expensive to book most times of the year.

In fact, one of the cheapest airports to fly into is France’s Orly Airport due to its partnership with low-fare carriers. The Paris-based airport proves ideal when penny-pinching during travels — plus, Paris is an all-season favorite destination for travelers.

“Each season in Paris brings its own charm — from cherry blossoms in spring to cozy winter bistros,” Nastro said. “People just get stuck on one specific carrier at one specific time to travel to Paris.”

For travelers looking for sunny weather and crystal blue beaches, many chose the Caribbean. But booking at the last minute without a valid passport could throw a wrench into your plans.

Nastro said those passengers should consider passport-free destinations, like Puerto Rico or the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“They’re U.S. territories, so American travelers don’t need a passport,” she said. “And they boast all of the beauty that you’d find in any other Caribbean island.”

And if it’s too late to book for spring, Nastro said, start thinking about summer plans now.

One hack, known as the “Greek Islands trick,” could help spot the best deals, she said. All travelers have to do is book the cheapest flight to the continent of their choosing and, upon arrival, proceed to the final destination on a low airfare carrier, train or bus.

Flexibility is key, Nastro said.

“You want to get over the Atlantic for as cheap as possible,” she said. “And then maybe you want to explore Germany or Switzerland — that you can just hop on a quick budget flight.”

“Some people turn their noses up at budget carriers. But, at the end of the day, you’re going to get to your destination paying far less and you’re going to have as great of a time — if not better — knowing that you paid less,” she said.

