Va. psychiatrist shares tips for easing travel anxiety in children ahead of July 4

Thursday’s Independence Day holiday is set to break travel records as an additional 3 million people from last year are headed out on vacation plans, according to AAA. But are children prepared to travel stress-free?

Adults aren’t the only ones who deal with travel anxiety — kids feel it too, said Dr. Asha Patton-Smith, a psychiatrist with Kaiser Permanente.

“When we have situations where younger kids are having tantrums, very clingy or sometimes not eating well, that’s when you know there may be some uneasiness that may be a part of this travel,” she said.

But parents can help children ease their travel tension.

First, parents should explain to them the details and itinerary of the trip.

“Make sure your child is well-rested and make sure they’ve had a good meal,” Patton-Smith told WTOP. “All of this before starting a trip.”

For younger children, make sure familiar items, like a favorite toy or special book, are packed.

“Having them be a part of what to bring or what they’re excited about doing once they get to the destination,” she said. “It helps reduce anxiety.”

For families traveling on a plane, train or cruise that requires specific boarding instructions, Patton-Smith said practicing the routines may be helpful.

“Be one of those families that can board early,” she said. “If you’re able to board early, it just helps with getting settled.”

For long car rides, Patton-Smith has two pieces of advice: bring something to do in the car and make frequent stops.

“Coloring, drawing and ‘I Spy’ are all things that can keep kids busy and allow you to get there,” she said. “The car is challenging. Please plan to take some breaks and include the trip as part of your vacation.”

But Patton-Smith, who’s based in Burke, Virginia, said the biggest piece of advice for parents is to get a grip on their own travel anxieties.

“Make sure you are as calm as possible, because you are the model,” she said. “If you’re anxious and freaked out, your kids are going to sense that, and it just makes it very challenging.”

