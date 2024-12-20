Live Radio
The lines are moving — but it’s a busy day at Reagan National Airport

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

December 20, 2024, 12:35 PM

The lines are growing at area airports as the rush to get out of town for the holidays is in full swing.

WTOP talked to flyers at Reagan National Airport who were headed all over the place: Seattle, Orlando, California and even the Bahamas. One flyer, who chose to remain anonymous, was headed down to Florida and described the lines at the airport as: “So far about what I expected, maybe a little shorter.”

Minnie Larry, a teacher in D.C., was concerned about the possibility of a government shutdown potentially affecting her return trip.

“My husband works to protect the American people. I just wish the American people who are in charge of running this country thought about us,” Larry said.

people in line
Flyers wait in a TSA security line at Reagan National Airport. (WTOP/Kyle Cooper)
WTOP/Kyle Cooper
people in line
In the event of a government shutdown, only a small percentage of TSA employees would not go into work. (WTOP/Kyle Cooper)
WTOP/Kyle Cooper
person in distress
One flyer appears to be in distress while waiting at the airport. (WTOP/Kyle Cooper)
WTOP/Kyle Cooper
In the event of a government shutdown, only a small percentage of TSA employees would not go into work. About 59,000 of the agency’s 62,000-plus employees are considered essential and would continue working without pay.

TSA says it expects to screen 40 million passengers over the holidays, through Jan. 2. The busiest days to travel are expected to be Dec. 20, Dec. 27 and Dec. 30.

