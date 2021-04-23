CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Updated DC-region mask guidance | Va. counties offer vaccine self-scheduling | DC outdoor pools to reopen | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Travel News » American set to resume…

American set to resume Philadelphia-West Virginia service

The Associated Press

April 23, 2021, 4:25 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — All nonstop flights that were suspended last year in Charleston, West Virginia, will be fully restored after American Airlines announced the resumption of service to Philadelphia.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that service between Charleston’s Yeager Airport and Philadelphia International Airport will resume on June 3.

American Airlines restored its nonstop daily service in February between Yeager and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

Spirit Airlines is set to resume a seasonal schedule of twice-weekly nonstop flights between Charleston and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on May 6.

Those flights will operate through Labor Day weekend.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Travel News

Senators growing frustrated with SSA's closed offices, pandemic workarounds

Warner says Senate committee working on bill to require mandatory reporting for cyber threats

Biden pushes bigger budget for IRS to collect $700B in taxes owed

New court ruling puts future of DoD's multibillion dollar JEDI Cloud contract in serious doubt

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up