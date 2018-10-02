Need a winter escape? Southwest sale offers round-trip fares under $100

One-way ticket prices on dozens of domestic flights during the winter are as low as $49 between the shortest routes, and go up to $129 on longer flights. The sale runs from Oct. 2 through Oct. 4.
WASHINGTON — From now through Oct. 4, Southwest Airlines is offering customers low fares for domestic winter travel, and booking round-trip tickets can add up to less than $100.
Plan domestic travel from Nov. 28 through Dec. 19 and from Jan. 3 through Feb. 13. But don’t plan on catching flights on Fridays and Sundays.
Here’s a sample of one-way flights from D.C.-area airports, as of Tuesday evening:
- Reagan National Airport to Providence, Rhode Island: $49
- Reagan National to New Orleans, Louisiana: $79
- Reagan National to Austin, Texas: $129
- Dulles International Airport to Fort Lauderdale, Florida: $79
- BWI Marshall Airport to Louisville, Kentucky: $49
- BWI Marshall to Nashville, Tennessee: $99
- BWI Marshall to Las Vegas, Nevada: $129
Before you book, check out the fine print.
