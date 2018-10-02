Need a winter escape? Southwest sale offers round-trip fares under $100

One-way ticket prices on dozens of domestic flights during the winter are as low as $49 between the shortest routes, and go up to $129 on longer flights. The sale runs from Oct. 2 through Oct. 4.

WASHINGTON — From now through Oct. 4, Southwest Airlines is offering customers low fares for domestic winter travel, and booking round-trip tickets can add up to less than $100.

One-way ticket prices on dozens of domestic flights are as low as $49 between the shortest routes, and go up to $129 on longer flights.

Plan domestic travel from Nov. 28 through Dec. 19 and from Jan. 3 through Feb. 13. But don’t plan on catching flights on Fridays and Sundays.

Here’s a sample of one-way flights from D.C.-area airports, as of Tuesday evening:

Reagan National Airport to Providence, Rhode Island: $49

Reagan National to New Orleans, Louisiana: $79

Reagan National to Austin, Texas: $129

Dulles International Airport to Fort Lauderdale, Florida: $79

BWI Marshall Airport to Louisville, Kentucky: $49

BWI Marshall to Nashville, Tennessee: $99

BWI Marshall to Las Vegas, Nevada: $129

Before you book, check out the fine print.

We’re unlocking millions of low fares for your winter travel! — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) October 2, 2018

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.