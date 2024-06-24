Chesapeake Bay Bridge to suspend traffic as Dali heads to Norfolk

Traffic on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge will be temporarily suspended late Monday morning as the cargo ship Dali makes its journey to port in Norfolk, Virginia.

Read more about the latest on the Key Bridge collapse and recovery in Baltimore.

File photo of explosive charges being detonated to bring down sections of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge resting on the container ship Dali, on May 13, 2024, in Baltimore. The main shipping channel into Baltimore's port fully reopened to its original depth and width following the March 26 collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, according to officials on Monday, June 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)(AP/Mark Schiefelbein) File photo of explosive charges being detonated to bring down sections of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge resting on the container ship Dali, on May 13, 2024, in Baltimore. The main shipping channel into Baltimore's port fully reopened to its original depth and width following the March 26 collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, according to officials on Monday, June 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)(AP/Mark Schiefelbein) Traffic on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge will be temporarily suspended late Monday morning as the Dali — a cargo ship that collided with Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge, leading to its collapse — makes its journey to port in Norfolk, Virginia.

In a statement, the Maryland Transport Authority (MDTA) said that “out of an abundance of caution,” it would be holding traffic on the Bay Bridge on Monday between 11 a.m. and noon as the marine vessel Dali passes beneath.

Officials said the decision was made “in consultation with the U.S. Coast Guard” and that four tug boats are accompanying the Dali to provide anchoring support on its way to Norfolk.

MDTA said it will be posting traffic updates via their X account.

What to expect

WTOP’s Dave Dildine said that avoiding the line at the bridge during the traffic hold should be pretty simple.

“Unlike stoppages for sudden severe weather, you can plan around the passage of the container ship,” Dildine said. “Assuming the schedule doesn’t change, plan to be at the bridge crossovers before 10:45 a.m. or after about 12:30 p.m. to avoid the backups.”

With so much media attention, Dildine said “it’s probably a good idea that traffic will be held, so drivers won’t be tempted to slow down, watch and take their eyes off the road.”

Dildine also said that westbound traffic might take a little longer to clear off Kent Island, since that tends to be the heavier direction on Mondays in the summertime.

For the last month, the Dali has been docked at Baltimore’s Seagirt Marine Terminal as it awaited approval for relocation and repairs in Norfolk.

On March 26, the Dali had crashed into, and effectively destroyed, Baltimore’s Key Bridge after the vessel lost power and veered off course. Six construction workers on the bridge were killed in the crash, and it is predicted that reconstruction of the bridge will take years, costing billions for Baltimore and the state of Maryland.

Dildine emphasized that the closure “times and duration are approximate and dependent on the ship’s progress,” so stay with WTOP on the 8s for up-to-the-minute traffic updates.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.