Where DC-area universities rank on US News list of best grad schools

For those looking to further their education, U.S. News & World Report has released its latest list of best grad schools, with rankings for engineering, nursing, law, business and medical programs.

A building at the University of Maryland Baltimore campus is seen after sunset, Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) A building at the University of Maryland Baltimore campus is seen after sunset, Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) For those looking to further their education, U.S. News & World Report has released its latest list of best grad schools, with rankings for engineering, nursing, law, business and medical programs.

Plenty of schools in D.C., Maryland and Virginia appear in the top 100 in each category. Here’s a look at some of the best grad school options in different fields. To learn more about each program’s tuition fees, enrollment and application fees, check out U.S. News’ full rankings here.

Business schools

No. 11 — University of Virginia, Darden School, Charlottesville, Virginia

No. 24 — Georgetown University, McDonough School, Washington, D.C.

No. 52 — University of Maryland, Smith School, College Park, Maryland

No. 58 — American University, Kogod School, Washington, D.C.

No. 61 (tie) — The George Washington University, Washington, D.C.

No. 61 (tie) — William & Mary, Mason School, Williamsburg, Virginia

No. 82 — Loyola University of Maryland, Sellinger School, Baltimore, Maryland

Law schools

No. 4 — University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia

No. 14 — Georgetown University, Washington, D.C.

No. 31 (tie) — George Mason University, Scalia School, Arlington, Virginia

No. 31 (tie) — The George Washington University, Washington, D.C.

No. 31 (tie) — William & Mary Law School, Williamsburg, Virginia

No. 36 — Washington and Lee University, Lexington, Virginia

No. 63 — University of Maryland, Carey School, Baltimore, Maryland

No. 71 (tie) — Catholic University of America, Washington, D.C.

No. 71 (tie) — University of Richmond, Richmond, Virginia

Medical schools, research

Tier 2 — University of Maryland, Baltimore, Maryland

Tier 2 — Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, Virginia

Tier 3 — Eastern Virginia Medical School, Norfolk, Virginia

Tier 3 — Howard University, Washington, D.C.

Engineering

No. 13 — Johns Hopkins University, Whiting School, Baltimore, Maryland

No. 18 — University of Maryland, Clark School, College Park, Maryland

No. 31 — Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, Virginia

No. 39 — University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia

No. 74 — The George Washington University, Washington, D.C.

No. 85 — George Mason University, Volgenau School, Fairfax, Virginia

Nursing

No. 2 — Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland

No. 16 — George Mason University, Fairfax, Virginia

No. 17 — University of Maryland-Baltimore, Baltimore, Maryland

No. 20 — University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia

No. 34 — Old Dominion University, Norfolk, Virginia

No. 68 (tie) — James Madison University, Harrisonburg, Virginia

No. 68 (tie) — Catholic University of America, Conway School, Washington, D.C.

No. 97 — Marymount University, Arlington, Virginia

Education

No. 6 — University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia

No. 14 — Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland

No. 24 (tie) — University of Maryland, College Park, Maryland

No. 24 (tie) — Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, Virginia

No. 49 — William & Mary, Williamsburg, Virginia

No. 54 — Howard University, Washington, D.C.

No. 73 — The George Washington University, Washington, D.C.

No. 90 (tie) — George Mason University, Fairfax, Virginia

No. 90 (tie) — Old Dominion University, Darden school, Norfolk, Virginia

No. 90 (tie) — Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, Virginia

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.