Single-engine plane crash injures 2 in Spotsylvania Co.

Two people were injured Wednesday in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, after a single-engine plane landed on a road, crashed into trees and overturned, according to the county's fire department.

The crash happened around 3:05 p.m. on Scarlet Oak Road in the Chancellor area of Spotsylvania County. Virginia State Police is handling the investigation, the fire department said.

The plane, a Beechcraft, had taken off from Leesburg and was headed to the Hampton Roads region in southeastern Virginia, according to the state police department. The pilot reported an oil pressure issue, state police told WTOP, and tried to make an emergency landing in a field.

Both people injured in the crash were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Virginia State Police said the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified of the crash.

WTOP’s Veronica Canales contributed to this report.

