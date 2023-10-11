Israel-Hamas war: Live updates | Egypt-Gaza border crossing opens | Israel-Hamas conflict explained | 2 American hostages freed | Journalists in Gaza struggling
Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC Traffic » Tractor-trailer crash on I-95…

Tractor-trailer crash on I-95 kills driver, causing hours of traffic delays, police say

Emily Venezky | emily.venezky@wtop.com

October 11, 2023, 11:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Fatal Crash stafford county
The tractor-trailer and the concrete it was carrying being cleaned up by a rescue crew after a fatal crash on I-95 in Stafford County. (Courtesy Virginia State Police)

A tractor-trailer driver has died after police say he suffered a “medical emergency” that caused him to crash on Interstate 95 in Stafford County, Virginia, Wednesday morning.

According to Virginia State Police, the accident happened at around 4:50 a.m. as the tractor-trailer was traveling northbound on the interstate. The preliminary investigation shows that the driver suffered “a medical emergency,” causing him to turn right off the side of the roadway, colliding with a guardrail before Exit 148 heading toward Marine Corps Base Quantico.

Police said the driver was taken to Mary Washington Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The tractor-trailer was carrying several hundred bags of concrete, which spilled onto the roadway and blocked all northbound lanes of I-95 for about one hour, leading to extensive delays for the Wednesday morning commute.

According to the WTOP Traffic Center, traffic was diverted around the crash, opening one lane until all the northbound lanes were re-opened by around 7:25 a.m.

Delays remain, starting before Virginia State Route 630.

Below is a map of where the crash took place.

Emily Venezky

Emily Venezky is a digital writer/editor at WTOP. Emily grew up listening to and reading local news in Los Angeles, and she’s excited to cover stories in her chosen home of the DMV. She recently graduated from The George Washington University, where she studied political science and journalism.

emily.venezky@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up