Tractor-trailer crash on I-95 kills driver, causing hours of traffic delays, police say

A tractor-trailer driver has died after police say he suffered a “medical emergency” that caused him to crash on Interstate 95 in Stafford County, Virginia, Wednesday morning.

According to Virginia State Police, the accident happened at around 4:50 a.m. as the tractor-trailer was traveling northbound on the interstate. The preliminary investigation shows that the driver suffered “a medical emergency,” causing him to turn right off the side of the roadway, colliding with a guardrail before Exit 148 heading toward Marine Corps Base Quantico.

Police said the driver was taken to Mary Washington Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The tractor-trailer was carrying several hundred bags of concrete, which spilled onto the roadway and blocked all northbound lanes of I-95 for about one hour, leading to extensive delays for the Wednesday morning commute.

According to the WTOP Traffic Center, traffic was diverted around the crash, opening one lane until all the northbound lanes were re-opened by around 7:25 a.m.

Delays remain, starting before Virginia State Route 630.

Below is a map of where the crash took place.