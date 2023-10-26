Metro opening early, plus traffic restrictions for the 48th Marine Corps Marathon

As runners are warming up for the Marine Corps Marathon coming up this Sunday, drivers and Metro users across the region are preparing for the traffic impact.

WMATA announced on Thursday that Metrorail will be opening two hours early to accommodate marathon attendees. All lines will be open at 5 a.m., with no scheduled track work slowing down trains that will cost riders the normal weekend flat rate of $2.

There will also be some diverted bus routes around the Pentagon Bus Terminal and Rosslyn Bus Terminal on Saturday and Sunday. For more information on diverted routes and travel tips for riding Metro to the marathon, check out WMATA’s website.

Structuring your weekend plans around road closures and traffic impacts from the marathon might be more complicated. D.C. police and the D.C. Department of Transportation outlined the closures below on Wednesday, warning that street closures are subject to change. The marathon’s website also has some road closures posted.

Parking restrictions and street closures

Arlington

The following streets will be closed from 3 a.m. to 11 a.m.:

19th Street North from Lynn Street to North Nash Street

Fort Myer Drive from 19th Street N to Langston Boulevard

Lynn Street from 19th Street N to Langston Boulevard

From 3 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.:

S Rotary Road from S Fern Street to N-S Connector

From 3 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

Northbound HOT lanes from Seminary Road to 14th Street, SW

From 3 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

N Kent Street from 1691 N Kent Street to Wilson Boulevard

N Oak Street from Clarendon Boulevard to 17th Street N

From 3 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

17th Street N from N Oak Street to end

Army Navy Drive from Hayes Street South to 12th Street South

Boundary Channel Drive from Route 110 to Long Bridge Drive

Fairfax Drive from N Pierce Street to Fort Myer Drive

Fort Myer Drive from North Meade Street to 19th Street N

Lynn Street from North Meade Street to 19th Street N

Marshall Drive from North Meade Street to Route 110

Marshall Drive from Route 110 to North Meade Street

Memorial Drive from Lincoln Circle to Arlington National Cemetery

N Nash Street from Key Boulevard to 17th Street N

North Meade Street from Marshall Drive to Lynn Street

North Moore Street from Wilson Boulevard to 19th Street

Route 110 from Interstate 66 to U.S. Highway 1

Route 110 ramp from Washington Boulevard to Route 110

S Fern Street from S Rotary Road to 12th Street S

South Eads Street from South Rotary Road to 12th Street South

Washington Boulevard from Columbia Pike to Memorial Circle

Wilson Boulevard from North Oak Street to Route 110

From 3 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

Marine Corps War Memorial Access Road

From 5:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.:

Eastbound Langston Boulevard from North Kirkwood Road to N Lynn Street

Lorcom Lane from Spout Run Parkway to N Edgewood Road

N Nash Street from eastbound Langston Boulevard to Key Bridge

N Rhodes Street from Key Boulevard to Langston Boulevard

N Veitch Street from 19th Street N to Langston Boulevard

Northbound George Washington Memorial Parkway ramp from I-395 to Spout Run Parkway

Southbound George Washington Memorial Parkway ramp to Key Bridge

Westbound Spout Run Parkway, from Langston Boulevard to George Washington Memorial Parkway

From 5:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.:

Fort Myer Drive from Key Bridge to Langston Boulevard

From 5:30 a.m. to noon:

15th Street S from S Eads Street to S Bell Street

U.S. Route 1 South from I-395 to 15th Street Exit

From 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

10th Street South from Long Bridge Drive to South Ball Street

12th Street from Eads Street to Crystal Drive

15th Street S from S Bell Street to Crystal Drive

18th Street S from S Bell Street to Crystal Drive

20th Street S from S Bell Street to Crystal Drive

Crystal Drive from 12th Street to S 23rd Street

Fort Myer Drive between Key Bridge and eastbound Langston Boulevard

Long Bridge Drive from 12th Street to Boundary Channel Drive

S Ball Street from 10th Street S to Sixth Street S

Sixth Street S from Long Bridge Drive to S Ball Street

From 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

N Nash Street between eastbound and westbound Langston Boulevard

D.C.

From 3:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

Fourth Street NW from Constitution Avenue NW to Independence Avenue NW

Jefferson Drive, SW from Third Street, SW to 15th Street, SW

Madison Drive, NW from Third Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

Seventh Street, NW from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

From 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.:

Arizona Avenue, NW from Carolina Place, NW to Canal Road, NW

Canal Road, NW from M Street, NW to Chain Bridge Drive

Clark Place, NW from Q Street, NW to Canal Road, NW

Foxhall Road, NW from MacArthur Boulevard, NW to Canal Road, NW

Georgetown Canal Road Entrance

Reservoir Road, NW from MacArthur Boulevard, NW to Canal Road, NW

From 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.:

33rd Street, NW from Prospect Place, NW to C & Canal

34th Street, NW from Prospect Place, NW to Cady’s Alley

35th Street, NW from Prospect Place, NW to M Street, NW

Bank Alley from Prospect Place, NW to M Street, NW

Francis Scott Key Bridge (all lanes)

Grace Street, NW from Wisconsin Avenue, NW to 33rd Street, NW

M Street, NW from Canal Road, NW to Wisconsin Avenue, NW

Potomac Street, NW from Prospect Place, NW to M Street, NW

Wisconsin Avenue from M Street, NW to K Street, NW

From 5:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.:

27th Street, NW from K Street, NW to I Street, NW

29th Street, NW from K Street, NW to M Street, NW

30th Street, NW from Washington Harbor to M Street, NW (exit maintained for Georgetown Suites)

31st Street, NW from Washington Harbor to South Street, NW

I Street, NW from 27th Street, NW to Virginia Avenue, NW

Whitehurst Freeway from M Street, NW to K Street, NW

From 5:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.:

Waterside Drive, NW from Massachusetts Avenue, NW to Rock Creek Parkway and Potomac Parkway, NW

From 5:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.:

Beach Drive, NW from Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway, NW to Calvert Street

Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway, NW (northbound) to Beach Drive

Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway, NW (southbound) from Shoreham Drive, NW

Shoreham Drive, NW (southbound) from Calvert Street to Rock Creek Parkway and Potomac Parkway, NW

Virginia Avenue, NW from New Hampshire Avenue, NW to Rock Creek Parkway and Potomac Parkway, NW

From 5:30 a.m. to noon:

25th Street, NW from F Street, NW to Rock Creek Parkway and Potomac Parkway, NW

F Street, NW from New Hampshire Avenue, NW to Rock Creek Parkway and Potomac Parkway, NW

Parkway Drive closed from Rock Creek Parkway to Lincoln Circle

Rock Creek Parkway and Potomac Parkway, NW from Beach and Shoreham Drives, NW to Ohio Drive

From 5:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.:

Independence Avenue, SW from Maine Avenue, SW to Ohio Drive

From 5:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.:

Buckeye Drive from I-395 ramps to Ohio Drive SW

East Basin Drive from Maine Avenue, SW to Ohio Drive, SW

From 5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

17th Street from World War II Memorial to Independence Avenue, SW

First Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Lincoln Circle from 23rd Street, NW to 23rd Street, SW

Maryland Avenue, SW from First Street, SW to Third Street, SW

Ohio Drive, SW from East Basin Drive, SW to 23rd Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue, NW from Third Street, NW to First Street, NW

West Basin Drive from Independence Avenue, SW to Ohio Drive, SW

From 5:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.:

Independence Avenue from 15th Street, SW to 23rd Street, SW

Maine Avenue, SW from East Basin Drive to Independence Avenue, SW

From 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

12th Street, NW from Madison Drive, NW to Constitution Avenue

12th Street, SW from Independence Avenue, SW to Jefferson Drive, SW

14th Street, NW/SW from Constitution Avenue, NW to I-395

15th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Maine Avenue, SW

Independence Avenue from Fourth Street, SW to 15th Street, SW

From 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

12th Street, NW from Madison Drive, NW to Constitution Avenue

12th Street, SW from Independence Avenue, SW to Jefferson Drive, SW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

7th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

14th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

M Street from Canal Road to Wisconsin Avenue, NW

Canal Road from Arizona Avenue to Foxhall Road, NW

Wisconsin Avenue from Wisconsin Avenue to K Street, NW

K Street from 27th Street to Wisconsin Avenue, NW

Madison Drive from 3rd Street to 15th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 3rd Street to 15th Street, SW

Independence Avenue from 23rd Street to 12th Street, SW

Rock Creek Parkway from Calvert Street to Ohio Drive, NW

14th Street from Independence Avenue to the 14th Street Bridge, SW

HOV lanes of the 14th Street Bridge

Key Bridge

Memorial Bridge

Parking restrictions

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 2 a.m. to 2 p.m.: