Warm temperatures have Marine Corps Marathon runners watching the weather

With unseasonably warm temperatures in the weekend forecast, organizers of the 48th annual Marine Corps Marathon are keeping a close eye on Sunday’s weather.

The average high temperature for the race day for the past 14 years is 67 degrees, while Sunday’s race day temperature is expected to reach 78 degrees.

“We are probably checking the weather even more religiously than runners are, because … their health and their safety is our number one concern,” said Kristen Loflin, spokeswoman for the Marine Corps Marathon.

The conditions for the start of the race are expected to include a temperature of about 63 degrees with 95% humidity.

“It’s absolutely going to be warmer than average temperatures for this time of year, but thankfully, it’s nothing too, too crazy,” said Loflin.

Earlier this month, the Twin Cities Marathon was canceled at the last minute when excessive heat conditions settled over Minneapolis.

Loflin said the forecast temperatures for Sunday’s race are within the acceptable range and some of the runners have trained in much warmer weather.

Organizers of the Marine Corps Marathon are in regular email communication with runners, sharing all information about the possible weather conditions, according to Loflin.

“[We’re] just encouraging them to dress accordingly and plan accurately and make sure that they are hydrating,” said Loflin.

“In addition to that, our medical team is, in my opinion, one of the best and they are always checking — they talk to, the National Weather Service, consistently checking with them,” said Loflin.

The 2019 Marine Corps Marathon experienced unseasonably warm conditions and steady rain with a high temperature of 79 degrees.