BW Parkway closed after crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Avoid the northbound Baltimore-Washington Parkway. A crash that killed one man and left another person with life-threatening injuries has closed the parkway.

The northbound Baltimore-Washing Parkway remains closed after a crash that left one man dead and another person injured Friday morning.

U.S. Park Police said as many as five cars were involved in the crash, which happened around 6:30 a.m. on the northbound lanes of the parkway just south of Powder Mill Road.

One man died at the scene and another man was taken by a medevac helicopter to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Sgt. Roselyn Norment, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Park Police, told WTOP she the northbound lanes to be closed for “a while” as police investigate. Usually, reconstruction investigations involving fatalities take hours.

Police are advising drivers to find alternate routes.

Park Police are diverting all traffic onto Route 193.

Traffic cameras near the scene show hundreds of vehicles stopped.

Below is a map of the area.

In addition to the Baltimore-Washington Parkway, commuters on the Capital Beltway also are experiencing delays Friday morning after an overnight crash involving a tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer rolled over after striking a disabled vehicle, a WTOP listener who saw the crash told WTOP Traffic.

No one was injured, according to Maryland State Police.

The Outer Loop crash was reported around 1:40 a.m. and closed the Outer Loop overnight.

At 8 a.m., three lanes do get by the scene, but traffic is backed up. The remains of the crash are on the shoulder.

WTOP’s Colleen Kelleher and Luke Garrett contributed to this report.