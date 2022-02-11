OLYMPICS NEWS: Shiffrin ‘relieved’ to finish race | US women's hockey survives scare | Shaun White finishes 4th in last Games | Top photos | Local Olympians
BW Parkway closed after crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

February 11, 2022, 8:22 AM

The northbound Baltimore-Washing Parkway remains closed after a crash that left one man dead and another person injured Friday morning.

U.S. Park Police said as many as five cars were involved in the crash, which happened around 6:30 a.m. on the northbound lanes of the parkway just south of Powder Mill Road.

One man died at the scene and another man was taken by a medevac helicopter to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Sgt. Roselyn Norment, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Park Police, told WTOP she the northbound lanes to be closed for “a while” as police investigate. Usually, reconstruction investigations involving fatalities take hours.

Police are advising drivers to find alternate routes.

Park Police are diverting all traffic onto Route 193.

Traffic cameras near the scene show hundreds of vehicles stopped.

 

Here’s what the Baltimore-Washington Parkway looked like in the 7 a.m. hour. (Courtesy CHART)

Below is a map of the area.

In addition to the Baltimore-Washington Parkway, commuters on the Capital Beltway also are experiencing delays Friday morning after an overnight crash involving a tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer rolled over after striking a disabled vehicle, a WTOP listener who saw the crash told WTOP Traffic.

No one was injured, according to Maryland State Police.

The Outer Loop crash was reported around 1:40 a.m. and closed the Outer Loop overnight.

At 8 a.m., three lanes do get by the scene, but traffic is backed up. The remains of the crash are on the shoulder.

Overnight, a crash involving a tractor-trailer and at least one vehicle left debris on the Outer Loop. (Courtesy CHART)

WTOP’s Colleen Kelleher and Luke Garrett contributed to this report.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

