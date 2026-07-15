BWI runway to close temporarily for $84 million repaving effort

A major runway at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport is temporarily closing next week as construction crews kick-start tarmac rehabilitation.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, The Banner Montgomery, and republished with permission. Subscribe to The Banner Montgomery here.

A major runway at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport is temporarily closing next week as construction crews kick-start tarmac rehabilitation.

For 11 weeks, the $84 million project will shut down one of two runways that handle arrivals and departures of commercial flights at BWI. It will also require overnight closures of the airport’s other commercial runway for the majority of that time to accommodate work at the intersection of the two runways.

But fret not, summer traveler. Airport officials say it shouldn’t impact airline operations in and out of Baltimore’s self-described “easy come, easy go” airport.

This story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner.