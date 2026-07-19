DC protesters oppose St. Elizabeths development plans for ICE headquarters

Protesters rallied at the corner of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr. avenues in Southeast D.C. Saturday, opposed to a possible U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters planned for the St. Elizabeths campus, as previously reported by WTOP's news partner Federal News Network.
Protesters rallied at the corner of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr. avenues in Southeast D.C. Saturday, opposed to a possible U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters planned for the St. Elizabeths campus, as previously reported by WTOP’s news partner Federal News Network.
“We haven’t found any information since then, saying that it would not be built,” he said.
Plans for the St. Elizabeths redevelopment include a high‑security Department of Homeland Security campus designed to unify its operations, according to the General Services Administration. Clark Construction said the project is scheduled for completion in 2027.
Editors note: WTOP contacted the Department of Homeland Security, the General Services Administration, and the office of Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton for updates on the plans but did not receive a response before publication.
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