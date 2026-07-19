DC protesters oppose St. Elizabeths development plans for ICE headquarters

Protesters rallied at the corner of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr. avenues in Southeast D.C. Saturday, opposed to a possible U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters planned for the St. Elizabeths campus, as previously reported by WTOP's news partner Federal News Network.

Protesters gather to speak out against a possible U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters planned for the St. Elizabeths campus. (WTOP/Anna-Lysa Gayle) WTOP/Anna-Lysa Gayle Protesters rallied at the corner of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr. avenues in Southeast D.C. Saturday to rally against a possible ICE headquarters planned for the St. Elizabeths campus. (WTOP/Anna-Lysa Gayle) WTOP/Anna-Lysa Gayle Protesters gather to speak out against a possible U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters planned for the St. Elizabeths campus. (WTOP/Anna-Lysa Gayle) WTOP/Anna-Lysa Gayle Protesters rallied at the corner of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr. avenues in Southeast D.C. Saturday to rally against a possible ICE headquarters planned for the St. Elizabeths campus. (WTOP/Anna-Lysa Gayle) WTOP/Anna-Lysa Gayle Protesters rallied at the corner of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr. avenues in Southeast D.C. Saturday to rally against a possible ICE facility planned for the St. Elizabeths campus. (WTOP/Anna-Lysa Gayle) WTOP/Anna-Lysa Gayle ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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Protesters rallied at the corner of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr. avenues in Southeast D.C. Saturday, opposed to a possible U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters planned for the St. Elizabeths campus, as previously reported by WTOP’s news partner Federal News Network.

“Based on the press release that we’ve seen from the Biden administration in 2023, there was one scheduled to be built,” ANC Commissioner Salim Adofo told the protesters.

Adofo told WTOP the community is still waiting for more details on the facility, as reported previously by FNN.

“We haven’t found any information since then, saying that it would not be built,” he said.

Plans for the St. Elizabeths redevelopment include a high‑security Department of Homeland Security campus designed to unify its operations, according to the General Services Administration. Clark Construction said the project is scheduled for completion in 2027.

Editors note: WTOP contacted the Department of Homeland Security, the General Services Administration, and the office of Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton for updates on the plans but did not receive a response before publication.

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