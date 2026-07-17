Crash causes partial closure of Capital Beltway in Fairfax Co.

Part of the Interstate 495 is closed between Interstate 66 and Route 50 as police investigate a crash, according to WTOP's Traffic Center.

A crash in Fairfax County, Virginia, has closed some lanes of the Capital Beltway on the Outer Loop, jamming traffic during the Friday afternoon rush hour.

Part of Interstate 495 is closed between Interstate 66 and Route 50 as police investigate a crash, according to WTOP’s Traffic Center.

For about 30 minutes, all lanes of the Beltway were shut down near the crash. WTOP’s Dave Dildine reports police have reopened a few of the main lanes and the express lanes.

Traffic is creeping by the crash site but Dildine said heavy delays remain, as of 3:45 p.m.

Few details about the crash are available but it allegedly involved a tractor-trailer.

Listen to WTOP for the latest on roadway impacts.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

WTOP’s Dave Dildine contributed to this report.

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