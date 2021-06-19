JUNETEENTH UPDATES: What's open, what's closed | Stepping into Black history | Olney man shares Juneteenth family story | Festival and exhibit guide
Home » Washington, DC Traffic » Nats and DC United…

Nats and DC United games could cause traffic today

Julie Gallagher | jgallagher@wtop.com

June 19, 2021, 3:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

There could be added traffic in downtown D.C. Saturday evening because the Washington Nationals are playing a double-header and DC United is playing at Audi Stadium, which will be at full capacity for the first time since the pandemic began.

The first Nationals game started at 1:05 p.m., and the second game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Nationals Park. DC United will play at Audi Field at 8:05 p.m.

WTOP’s Joe Conway said there could be some traffic built up due to people coming and going from the sporting events.

He recommends spectators leave as early as possible or take public transportation.

Listen to WTOP for traffic updates on the 8s.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Colonial Pipeline hack raises questions about CISA’s role in cyber reporting, testing for critical infrastructure

VA makes the case for another record funding request in 2022

Federal CISO DeRusha: FISMA report details a key part of cyber roadmap

Most feds off Friday as Biden makes Juneteenth a federal holiday

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up