There could be some traffic in downtown D.C. Saturday evening due to a Washington Nationals double-header and a DC United game.

There could be added traffic in downtown D.C. Saturday evening because the Washington Nationals are playing a double-header and DC United is playing at Audi Stadium, which will be at full capacity for the first time since the pandemic began.

The first Nationals game started at 1:05 p.m., and the second game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Nationals Park. DC United will play at Audi Field at 8:05 p.m.

WTOP’s Joe Conway said there could be some traffic built up due to people coming and going from the sporting events.

He recommends spectators leave as early as possible or take public transportation.

Listen to WTOP for traffic updates on the 8s.