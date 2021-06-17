CORONAVIRUS: Va. pharmacies expand hours | 70% over 30 vaccinated | COVID-19's delta variant | Pandemic shifts space priorities | Area vaccination numbers
DC to close lanes on 2 roads for bridge, tunnel inspections on June 22

Anna Gawel | agawel@wtop.com

June 17, 2021, 2:14 PM

The District Department of Transportation will temporarily close single lanes on several D.C. roadways for bridge and tunnel inspections Tuesday, June 22, assuming the weather cooperates.

The left lane of the eastbound ramp from Whitehurst Freeway to K Street Northwest, over the K Street eastbound exit ramp, will be shut down from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Also, the right lane of the westbound ramp from K Street Northwest to the Whitehurst Freeway, over the K Street westbound entrance, will be shut down from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Traffic controls will be in place to warn drivers about the work ahead, but expect moderate to heavy delays because of the closures.

Anna Gawel

Anna Gawel joined WTOP in 2020 and works in both the radio and digital departments. Anna Gawel has spent much of her career as the managing editor of The Washington Diplomat, which has been the flagship publication of D.C.’s diplomatic community for over 25 years.

