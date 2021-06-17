DC to close lanes on 2 roads for bridge, tunnel inspections on June 22

The District Department of Transportation will temporarily close single lanes on several D.C. roadways for bridge and tunnel inspections next Tuesday, June 22, assuming the weather cooperates.

The left lane of the eastbound ramp from Whitehurst Freeway to K Street Northwest, over the K Street eastbound exit ramp, will be shut down from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Also, the right lane of the westbound ramp from K Street Northwest to the Whitehurst Freeway, over the K Street westbound entrance, will be shut down from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Traffic controls will be in place to warn drivers about the work ahead, but expect moderate to heavy delays because of the closures.