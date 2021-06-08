Crash snarls Bay Bridge traffic

A crash on the westbound span of the Bay Bridge brought traffic to a standstill Tuesday afternoon.

The crash and the work zone on the eastbound side were cleared shortly before 2 p.m. to get traffic through but heavy delays remain.

The Maryland Transportation Authority Police told WTOP that five vehicles were involved in the crash. Two people were flown from the scene using medivac helicopters, and one was taken to the hospital by an ambulance. All three had non life-threatening injuries.

Bryan Alexander, a retired paramedic and firefighter in Queen Anne’s County, said he was on the scene and even helped one of the drivers before emergency personnel arrived.

“I called 911 and did my triage and told them what was going on,” said Alexander. “Once a paramedic or firefighter, you are there to help people. If I have this training, I am going to use it.”

Alexander said he resorted back to his old protocols and took care of the driver of a Mercedes that he said was in the worst condition.

“I was kind of surprised at how much I remembered after being retired.”

WTOP Traffic Reporter Reada Kessler said the eastbound delay on U.S. 50 starts before Cape St. Claire and St. Margaret’s roads. Westbound delay starts in the area of Castle Marina Road.

Kessler said the Bay Bridge crash was one of several incidents reported across the region Tuesday afternoon. Some of the area’s roadways have traffic comparable to rush hour, she said.

Below is a map of the area.

