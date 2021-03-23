Three lanes of the Capital Beltway's Outer Loop near Virginia Route 7 are blocked after a tractor-trailer crashed and drove off the road.

A tractor-trailer hauling more than 20 tons of frozen fish crashed on the Capital Beltway in northern Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said the crash occurred on the beltway’s Outer Loop at the start of the Monday afternoon rush hour in Tysons Corner near the Leesburg Pike exit.

The trailer went off the road, and for a while a wrecker blocked three out of four lanes of traffic trying to right the trailer.

VDOT said that when it was discovered that the trailer was breached and the 41,000 pounds of fish inside was therefore unsalvageable, the wrecker was called off temporarily to allow rush hour traffic to flow.

At around 8 p.m., two left lanes were opened for traffic to follow through as recovery operations resumed. All lanes were completely reopened just after midnight.

Below is the approximate area of the accident.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.