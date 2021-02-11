Truck’s disabled dolly stops Sousa Bridge traffic for 4 hours

The outbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Avenue Sousa Bridge were closed for more than four hours Thursday night after a truck’s steerable dolly became disabled near the D.C. Route 295 ramp.
The truck was moving a 182-foot beam for the New Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge project.
The outbound lanes reopened around 10:30 p.m.
The bridge’s inbound lanes remained open during the incident.
An unusual closure of the outbound Pennsylvania Avenue Sousa Bridge after this truck’s steerable dolly became disabled at the DC-295 ramp. The truck is hauling a 182 foot long beam for the @newfdmb project downriver. pic.twitter.com/BKsHPy6tE4
