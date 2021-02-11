Truck’s disabled dolly stops Sousa Bridge traffic for 4 hours

The outbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Avenue Sousa Bridge were closed for more than four hours Thursday night.

The outbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Avenue Sousa Bridge were closed for more than four hours Thursday night after a truck’s steerable dolly became disabled near the D.C. Route 295 ramp.

The truck was moving a 182-foot beam for the New Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge project.

The outbound lanes reopened around 10:30 p.m.

The bridge’s inbound lanes remained open during the incident.