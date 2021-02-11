CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 variants in DC | Fauci on vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Truck’s disabled dolly stops Sousa Bridge traffic for 4 hours

Dave Dildine | @DildineWTOP

February 11, 2021, 11:33 PM

The outbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Avenue Sousa Bridge were closed for more than four hours Thursday night after a truck’s steerable dolly became disabled near the D.C. Route 295 ramp.

The truck was moving a 182-foot beam for the New Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge project.

The outbound lanes reopened around 10:30 p.m.

The bridge’s inbound lanes remained open during the incident.

 

