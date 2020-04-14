Streets close around St. Patrick’s Catholic Church for DC officer’s funeral

Multiple streets around St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in downtown D.C. will be closed Tuesday for the funeral of D.C. police officer Sgt. Mark Eckenrode.
The following streets will be closed from approximately 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.:
- 10 Street between H Street and E Street NW
- G Street between 11th and 9th streets NW
- F Street between 11th and 9th streets NW
The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking for the services from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.:
- 10 Street between G Street and E Street NW
- South curb lane of G Street between 11th and 9th streets NW
- North curb lane of F Street between 11th and 9th streets NW
Police warn there will also be temporary road closures as the funeral procession leaves the District.
Sgt. Eckenrode died in the line of duty.
Below is a map of the area around St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.
