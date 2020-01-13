Expect overnight closures on I-395 as crews replace sign structures in DC

Work will include installation of overhead traffic guide signs and lighting fixtures as part of D.C.'s I-395 sign structure project.

The District Department of Transportation has announced nightly lane and shoulder closures on Interstate 395 for five days in January while work crews replace some sign structures.

Work will include installation of overhead traffic guide signs and lighting fixtures as part of D.C.’s I-395 sign structure project. Some existing overhead signs and structures will also be removed, DDOT said.

The following lanes and shoulders will close to traffic from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly from Monday, Jan. 13 through Friday, Jan. 17, weather permitting:

I-395/I-695 southbound/westbound

Single left or right lanes between Center Leg Freeway and 6 th Street SW

Street SW Single left or right lanes between 6th Street SW and the 9th Street Expressway

I-395/I-695 northbound/eastbound

Single left or right lanes between 7th Street SW and 4th Street SW

The following lane and shoulders will close from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily from Monday, Jan. 13 through Friday, Jan. 17, weather permitting:

I-395/I-695 southbound/westbound

Single left or right lanes between L’Enfant Plaza SW and 6 th Street SW

Street SW Single left lane between 4th Street SW and Center Leg Freeway

I-395/I-695 northbound/eastbound

Single right lane and shoulder between Francis Case Memorial Bridge and 7 th Street SW

Street SW Single left lane and Shoulder between the 9 th Street Expressway and 4 th Street SW

Street Expressway and 4 Street SW Single left lane and Shoulder between 7th Street SW and Center Leg Freeway

Commuters should expect some delays in these areas during closures and use caution while driving past work personnel.

