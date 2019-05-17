Weekend Blue Line shutdown and road closures for DC-area events

Metro work along with a number of events and construction closures could slow you down this weekend. Here's what you need to know.

Metro

There is no Blue Line service, with Arlington Cemetery Station closed for the installation of a crossing there. Other Blue Line stations are open, but will be served only by other lines, including trains between Franconia-Springfield and Greenbelt that will be designated Yellow Line trains.

That means no trains between Rosslyn and Pentagon. Shuttle buses are planned between Pentagon and Arlington Cemetery only.

Riders who want to stick with the train rather than regular bus routes that may provide connections can go to L’Enfant Plaza to transfer.

Yellow Line trains are scheduled every 20 minutes each from Franconia-Springfield and Huntington this weekend, with single-tracking between Braddock Road and Reagan National Airport as part of preparations for the summerlong shutdown that begins next weekend.

Silver Line trains are scheduled every 14 minutes, and Orange Line trains every 18 minutes with single tracking near New Carrollton Saturday and Sunday. Red Line trains are scheduled every 16 minutes due to single tracking through Bethesda, with additional Red Line trains during the day between Silver Spring and Van Ness for more frequent service downtown.

There is no scheduled work on the Green Line.

Road closures

A number of major events close roads or add to traffic around the region this weekend beyond the usual construction work.

Saturday around the National Mall

On Saturday morning, significant closures are scheduled around the National Mall for the 2019 DC Bike Ride.

Ohio Drive SW, Maine Avenue SW, Independence Avenue SW between 23rd Street and 14th Street, the 14th Street Bridge and 395 HOV lanes in and out of the District, the Whitehurst Freeway, and the segment of Rock Creek Parkway past the Kennedy Center are among roads scheduled to close by 6:30 a.m. Roads are scheduled to reopen by noon.

This is also the fourth of four straight scheduled weekends with more extensive Interstate 395 toll lane construction than usual. Lanes on I-395 will be closed for bridge work. The 395 HOV lanes are also scheduled be closed from 11 p.m. Friday until 4 a.m. Monday.

It is college graduation weekend at schools like Georgetown and George Washington University. Georgetown’s main commencement ceremony is Saturday at 9 a.m. GW’s main commencement is on the National Mall Sunday morning.

D.C. police recommend visitors driving to Georgetown’s graduation Saturday morning use Key Bridge, Chain Bridge, Canal Road, Clara Barton Parkway, Wisconsin Avenue or K or M streets due to the bike ride and 395 construction.

Other schools, such as George Mason University, Bowie State and Northern Virginia Community College scheduled their commencement ceremonies during the week rather than over the weekend.

Preakness

In Baltimore, the 144th running of the Preakness Stakes Saturday is expected to draw the usual raucous crowds. Those who do not want to drive can take a shuttle bus to and from the Cold Spring Lane stop on MTA’s Light RailLink. Shuttles to Pimlico run between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Return shuttles run all day.

The Preakness also leads to road closures, traffic and detours in Baltimore.

Sunday on Capitol Hill

On Sunday morning, the Capitol Hill Classic road race closes roads just east of the Capitol, including East Capitol Street from 3rd Street to 22nd Street and a few blocks of Independence Avenue SE and Constitution Avenue NE around the Supreme Court and Library of Congress.

The closures also mean wide-ranging parking restrictions on those streets Sunday from 5 a.m. to noon.

Roads are scheduled to reopen by noon or so.

Sunday in Fredericksburg

In Fredericksburg, the Historic Half Marathon closes streets from 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday. Runners driving to the race can park near the Lowe’s, Target and Walmart in the Central Park Shopping Center, then walk to the start.

Other closures

In Riverdale, Maryland state route 410 (Riverdale Road) is scheduled to be closed overnight Saturday into early Sunday under the Baltimore-Washington Parkway for Purple Line construction work. The work will set up a second temporary bridge to carry the BW Parkway so there is space for Purple Line construction to widen the permanent bridges.

Both Saturday and Sunday in the Ballston area in Virginia, “Quarterfest” closes Wilson Boulevard between N. Randolph Street and N. Glebe Road as well as N. Taylor Street, N. Stuart Street and 7th Street at Wilson Boulevard.

Buses will still stop at the Ballston Metro station, but will have detours.

Drivers should also expect extra traffic around Nationals Park Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights, with the Nats hosting the Cubs each evening this weekend.

