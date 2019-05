The fourth annual D.C. Bike Ride returns this weekend, and though cyclists are surely stoked about their 20-mile route, area drivers should be aware that the event brings lots of road closures. Here's what you need to know.

Road closures start at 6:30 a.m. Saturday and most will last until noon, though there are a few exceptions.

The D.C. Bike Ride is scheduled to start 8 a.m. on Ohio Drive SW (West Potomac Park) and finish 12 p.m. in the 300 block of Maryland Avenue SW.

See the chart below:

Streets will reopen on a rolling basis as soon as the last participant has passed through and the area has been cleaned up, officials said.

Metrorail will not be impacted, but some bus lines will be affected, and drivers will have to contend with detours and delays.

See the closures and the course map at DCBikeRide.com.

