GW Parkway reopened following fatal head-on collision

All lanes of the George Washington Parkway reopened Monday night after a fatal head-on collision that injured three others, two of whom were hurt critically, shut down the roadway during rush hour.

The parkway was closed between Tulane Drive and Morningside Lane in Fairfax County so authorities could investigate the crash, which occurred around 4:30 p.m. Officials announced the road had reopened shortly after 8 p.m.

A car went into the opposite lanes and struck another car, killing the driver, according to U.S. Park Police. Two others were flown to nearby hospitals in critical condition. A third person was being driven to a hospital, NBC Washington reported.

The parkway shutdown shifted traffic to Fort Hunt and Belle Haven roads and Belle View Boulevard, said WTOP Traffic reporter Rob Stallworth.

WTOP’s Rob Woodfork contributed this report.

