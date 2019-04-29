202
Home » Washington, DC Traffic » GW Parkway reopened following…

GW Parkway reopened following fatal head-on collision

By Jack Pointer April 29, 2019 9:01 pm 04/29/2019 09:01pm
5 Shares

All lanes of the George Washington Parkway reopened Monday night after a fatal head-on collision that injured three others, two of whom were hurt critically, shut down the roadway during rush hour.

The parkway was closed between Tulane Drive and Morningside Lane in Fairfax County so authorities could investigate the crash, which occurred around 4:30 p.m. Officials announced the road had reopened shortly after 8 p.m.

A car went into the opposite lanes and struck another car, killing the driver, according to U.S. Park Police. Two others were flown to nearby hospitals in critical condition. A third person was being driven to a hospital, NBC Washington reported.

The parkway shutdown shifted traffic to Fort Hunt and Belle Haven roads and Belle View Boulevard, said WTOP Traffic reporter Rob Stallworth.

WTOP’s Rob Woodfork contributed this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
george washington parkway jack pointer Local News Transportation News Virginia Washington, DC Traffic
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!