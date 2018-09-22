I-95 reopens after serious crash closes all lanes

The crash injured two people and had blocked all traffic in the northbound direction early on Saturday.

WASHINGTON — All lanes have been restored on I-95 following a serious crash past Maryland Route 212, Exit 29.

The crash injured two people and had blocked all traffic in the northbound direction early on Saturday. As of 7:30 a.m., all lanes in the northbound direction have reopened.

Travelers to BWI Airport should still plan extra time for any residual delays, though few remained as of 8 a.m. For the latest traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page.

The crash involved two vehicles near the junction with Maryland Route 200 around 3:17 a.m. Maryland State Police said a rear-end crash led to one life-threatening injury, requiring a medical evacuation by helicopter.

Northbound travel on I-95 was backed up for hours before dawn as police rerouted traffic during an investigation:

