Metro’s Red Line partially shuts down for summer work

Over a dozen shuttle buses lined up to take Metro riders between Red Line stations that are closed for summer work. WTOP's Luke Lukert spoke to riders to learn more about their commute during the closure.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Partial shutdown of DC’s Red Line results in shuttles, frustration for riders

Metro is partially shutting down the Red Line. The stations at Grosvenor-Strathmore, Medical Center and Bethesda closed Monday morning, and shuttle buses are running between North Bethesda and Friendship heights.

There are express buses that take you straight from Friendship Heights to North Bethesda. Other buses will take riders to each station that’s closed.

During that early morning commute, over a dozen buses were constantly lined up at the North Bethesda station on Rockville Pike, so riders didn’t have to wait very long to board.

The main work will be at the Bethesda station, where workers were building a new mezzanine to connect with the future Purple Line.

Some rehabilitation and track work will also be done at other stations.

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