Metro’s Red Line partially shuts down for summer work

Metro is partially shutting down the Red Line. The stations at Grosvenor-Strathmore, Medical Center and Bethesda closed Monday morning, and shuttle buses are running between North Bethesda and Friendship heights.
There are express buses that take you straight from Friendship Heights to North Bethesda. Other buses will take riders to each station that’s closed.
During that early morning commute, over a dozen buses were constantly lined up at the North Bethesda station on Rockville Pike, so riders didn’t have to wait very long to board.
The main work will be at the Bethesda station, where workers were building a new mezzanine to connect with the future Purple Line.
Some rehabilitation and track work will also be done at other stations.
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