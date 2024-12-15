Metro holiday closures could cause delays on Blue, Orange and Silver lines

If you're planning on taking Metro over the holiday season, you might want to plan ahead for some scheduled track construction that could cause delays.

Metro will close several stations on the Blue, Orange and Silver lines starting Friday, Dec. 20.

Closures

Farragut West, McPherson Square and the lower level of Metro Center will be closed from Dec. 20-30.

Free shuttle buses will move riders between Foggy Bottom and Federal Triangle.

On Dec. 27, Federal Triangle, Smithsonian and the lower level of L’Enfant Plaza will close for the construction until Dec. 30.

Shuttles will run between Foggy Bottom and Federal Center SW.

Metro plans to have all stations back open on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31.

Metrobus changes

To prepare for the track work and upgrades, Metro will be increasing service on the Green and Yellow lines. The transit system added new bus routes in some areas on Sunday.

New bus service and other changes will also prepare for the launch of the “Better Bus Network” in 2025 and add capacity to accommodate D.C. Circulator customers.

Bus routes will also change in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and Arlington County, Virginia, to prepare for long-term projects in those areas.

Find more details on the schedules and construction on Metro’s website.

